Sudan: Trump's Travel Ban Harms Innocent Citizens

Ms. Shadia al-Haj Yousif could possibly be the first Sudanese who had managed to make it through Dallas Airport after U.S President Donald Trump's tempestuous decision denying entry to his country for citizens from seven majority Moslem states, including Sudan. Her niece Fatima Abulgasim said her aunt arrived at Dallas on 30 January to visit her sons and her grandchildren who all of them carry American passports.

Chicago, IL

