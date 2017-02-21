Students at the Al Wafa Centre in Bidbid for children with special needs. Photo-ONA
Muscat: A classroom dedicated to educating children with autism will soon be funded, thanks to the Dutch community in Oman. The classroom, which is one of Dar Al Atta'a projects this year, is expected to help 18 children from the Bidbid area.
