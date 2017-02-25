Strong wind, thundery rain expected t...

Strong wind, thundery rain expected today

19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The Department of Meteorology warned Saturday of expected thundery rain at places associated with strong wind inshore, and expected strong wind and high sea with thundery rain at places at times offshore. Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6.00 pm Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of scattered rain, may be thundery at places at times inshore.

Chicago, IL

