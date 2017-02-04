Strong wind in Northern areas of Qata...

Strong wind in Northern areas of Qatar: Met

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: The Department of Meteorology has predicted strong winds in northern areas on Saturday. They also said there will be strong wind and high sea offshore.

