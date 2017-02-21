Storm Doris: Birmingham flight divert...

Storm Doris: Birmingham flight diverted to Stanstead Airport

A flight which left Birmingham Airport destined for Qatar was forced to divert to London's Stansted Airport as it battled 80mph winds caused by Storm Doris. Birmingham Airport confirmed the The 11.25 Qatar Airways flight destined for Doha Hamad Airport landed shortly after at Stansted.

Chicago, IL

