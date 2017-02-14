STK Restaurant in Doha, Qatar in The ...

STK Restaurant in Doha, Qatar in The Ritz-Carlton, Doha a '

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Restaurant News Resource

STK Doha joins the company's three additional locations currently under development in the Middle East - The ONE Group Partners with Katara Hospitality The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced that the Company has signed a licensing agreement to open STK Doha in partnership with Katara Hospitality. STK Doha will be located on the top floor of the city's newly renovated Ritz-Carlton hotel, overlooking the Arabian Gulf and featuring exceptional city views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Restaurant News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC