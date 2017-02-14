STK Restaurant in Doha, Qatar in The Ritz-Carlton, Doha a '

STK Doha joins the company's three additional locations currently under development in the Middle East - The ONE Group Partners with Katara Hospitality The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced that the Company has signed a licensing agreement to open STK Doha in partnership with Katara Hospitality. STK Doha will be located on the top floor of the city's newly renovated Ritz-Carlton hotel, overlooking the Arabian Gulf and featuring exceptional city views.

