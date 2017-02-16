Sri Lanka President announces support...

Sri Lanka President announces support to Qatar's UNESCO candidate

8 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 16, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has announced Sri Lanka's support to Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of Director General at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization , during a meeting here. During the meeting, the President hailed the distinct relations between the two countries, and expressed keenness to further developing bilateral relations in all fields, Qatar News Agency reported.

Chicago, IL

