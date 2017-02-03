Spring Festival concludes
Some Souq Waqif visitors braved the cold yesterday to take advantage of the various fun activities on the last day of its annual Spring Festival. Compared to the previous Fridays at the festival, however, not many people thronged the fair because of the cold temperatures combined with dusty wind which prevailed throughout the day.
