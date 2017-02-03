Sharp fall in business at Al Dira and...

Sharp fall in business at Al Dira and Asiri souqs

Traders in the famous Souq Al Dira and Souq Asiri in Doha claim to have lost business due to a lack of parking facilities. Shops at Souq Al Dira and Souq Asiri situated near the Al Ahmed Street area have seen a sharp fall in the number of customers during the past several years.

