Sealine Beach Resort get a facelift; showcases new facilities

Qatar's first leisure destination Sealine Beach, yesterday hosted guests and members of media at a special gathering to reveal the five-star resort's fully-renovated facilities. The gathering at Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort, took the invitees on an extensive tour of the premises, where they were introduced to a multitude of world-class recreational and entertainment venues.

