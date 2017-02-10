SC-BWI team inspects 2022 FIFA World ...

SC-BWI team inspects 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar project sites

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

A global construction workers' trade union recently carried out first joint inspections on 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar project sites and labour accommodations, along with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy . The inspection was the first of many to be conducted by the Building and Wood Workers' International , and SC this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,635 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC