sbe to open its first hotel in the Middle East

The 270-room property designed in collaboration with Marcel Wanders is set to feature eight restaurants and bars, becoming Qatar's and the region's most luxurious lifestyle hospitality offering sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues globally, will open its first hotel in the in spring , 2017. This soft opening will set the stage for Mondrian Doha's grand opening celebration, which follows in late September, 2017 and promises to be an outstanding showcase of the property.

