sbe to Open First Hotel in the Middle East

The soft opening will set the stage for Mondrian Doha's grand opening celebration, which follows in late September. The 270-room hotel has been designed in collaboration with Dutch designer Marcel Wanders, along with South West Architecture - the architectural company of record for Mondrian Doha, responsible for the design of the building.

