Sania Mirza is angry and lashing out at the media. Find out why...

Ex-World No. 1 doubles tennis star Sania Mirza slams media for focusing on tax notice issued to her and not her sporting achievement, says negative news sells more than positive Doha : A day after she denied service tax evasion in response to notices last week issued by the Central Board of Excise and Customs, tennis ace Sania Mirza came down heavily on sections of the media for choosing to focus on negative news rather than her entry into the semi-finals in the ongoing Qatar Open.

