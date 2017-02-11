Sami Aawar has been appointed General Manager at M venpick Hotel Doha, Qatar
Aawar's career with Movenpick Hotels & Resorts started in 2002 as Front Office Duty Manager in Beirut. First he was promoted to Assistant Front Office Manager and later filled the Front Office Manager position at Movenpick Resort Al Bidaa Kuwait in 2007, where he gained extensive exposure in the housekeeping department.
