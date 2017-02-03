's Mahmoud Hussein referred to Giza court
Egypt has for the third time extended the detention of an Al Jazeera journalist and referred him to the Giza Criminal Court. Egyptian authorities extended on Wednesday Mahmoud Hussein's detention by four days, meaning he will be held for at least 48 day in total.
