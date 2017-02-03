ROTA volunteers teach Arabic to migrant workers through Arabic literacy program
Volunteer tutors recently attended a 'Training for Trainers' workshop hosted by Reach Out To Asia , as part of its Adult Arabic Literacy program, at Qatar Foundation's Recreation Center. Students from the Academic Bridge Program took part in the training course, designed to equip volunteer tutors with the necessary skills to effectively facilitate the RAAL initiative.
