Rare items on display at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Vintage and privately owned jewellery pieces never shown in Qatar before are displayed at a specially curated Central Exhibition - one of the new features of this year's Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition which concludes today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre . Under the theme 'Once upon a time luxury', the exhibition is a stunning showcase of collections from Qatar's leading luxury jewellery retailers Fifty One East, Al Fardan Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali and Al Majed Jewellery.

