Rare items on display at Doha Jewelle...

Rare items on display at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Vintage and privately owned jewellery pieces never shown in Qatar before are displayed at a specially curated Central Exhibition - one of the new features of this year's Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition which concludes today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre . Under the theme 'Once upon a time luxury', the exhibition is a stunning showcase of collections from Qatar's leading luxury jewellery retailers Fifty One East, Al Fardan Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali and Al Majed Jewellery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC