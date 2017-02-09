Rains likely this evening

Rains likely this evening

14 hrs ago

Qatar is expected to receive rains this evening, with increasing cloud formation over the country. An unstable weather condition is expected to hit the country this evening, bringing in thunderstorms and raising temperatures to a bit more moderate degrees.

