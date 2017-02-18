QDB showcases 10 local firms at MEE expo
Qatar Development Bank showcased 10 Qatari small and medium-sized enterprises at the just-concluded Middle East Electricity exhibition in Dubai World Trade Center. QDB's decision is part of its ongoing efforts to support and develop the private sector industries on local, regional and international levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
