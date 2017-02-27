QCDC holds third edition of Career Advisor Training Course
More than 25 employees from Sidra Medical and Research Center participated in the third edition of Qatar Career Development Center's Career Advisor Training Course , the only bilingual program of its kind in Qatar and the GCC region. The five-day course kicked off on February 12 at the Education City Clubhouse, welcoming Sidra employees exclusively as part of a joint initiative with QCDC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC