QCDC holds third edition of Career Ad...

QCDC holds third edition of Career Advisor Training Course

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

More than 25 employees from Sidra Medical and Research Center participated in the third edition of Qatar Career Development Center's Career Advisor Training Course , the only bilingual program of its kind in Qatar and the GCC region. The five-day course kicked off on February 12 at the Education City Clubhouse, welcoming Sidra employees exclusively as part of a joint initiative with QCDC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC