QCDC highlights role of career guidance in developing national workforce

9 hrs ago

Qatar Career Development Center has held a seminar on the role of career guidance in developing the national workforce and contributing to Qatar's transition towards a knowledge-based economy. The seminar, which took place at Hamad bin Khalifa University's Student Center on February 16, brought together a large number of participants, including government officials, school counselors, professional consultants and representatives from the private sector.

Chicago, IL

