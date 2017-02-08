Qatar's Biggest Bank Sees Southeast Asia as Next Growth Target
Qatar National Bank SAQ is turning its focus to Southeast Asia for growth after hitting expansion goals for Africa and the Middle East three years earlier than planned. "We believe this region, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, gives us the best growth opportunity," Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Kuwari said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at his office in Doha on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC