Qatar's Biggest Bank Sees Southeast A...

Qatar's Biggest Bank Sees Southeast Asia as Next Growth Target

11 hrs ago

Qatar National Bank SAQ is turning its focus to Southeast Asia for growth after hitting expansion goals for Africa and the Middle East three years earlier than planned. "We believe this region, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, gives us the best growth opportunity," Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Kuwari said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at his office in Doha on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

