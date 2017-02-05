Qatari students invent solutions and ...

Qatari students invent solutions and design apps

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: More than 35 Qatari school students unleashed their inner inventors and entrepreneurs recently as part of two weeklong academic enrichment workshops organized by Texas A&M University at Qatar and sponsored by Maersk Oil Qatar. Qatar Invents, an intensive engineering invention and design experience, engaged students in hands-on projects that pushed their innovation, creativity and communication skills.

Chicago, IL

