Qatar weather department warns of rain with thunder

Doha: Qatar Meteorology Department has warned that inshore the weather will be hazy to misty at places at first and partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at places at times on Thursday. Even offshore it will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain accompanied by thunder at times.

