Qatar weather bureau warns strong win...

Qatar weather bureau warns strong wind and poor visibility

14 hrs ago

Doha: Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6.00 pm Saturday inshore will be relatively cold daytime with some clouds and slightly dusty at places, offshore it will be hazy with some clouds becomes dusty later. The Department of Meteorology warned of expected poor horizontal visibility and strong wind over most areas inshore and strong wind and high sea offshore.

