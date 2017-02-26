Qatar University to capture and recyc...

Qatar University to capture and recycle organic gas

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar University College of Engineering yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment to establish collaboration on the exchange of information and consultancy on the recent techniques to capture the organic gas released from waste and recycle it into an organic fuel for dual-fuel vehicles. The MoU was signed by MME Assistant Undersecretary for General Services Affairs HE Sheikh Eng Faleh bin Nasser Al-Thani and QU Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies Prof Mariam Al Maadeed.

Chicago, IL

