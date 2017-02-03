Qatar to fly barred nationals after U...

Qatar to fly barred nationals after US travel ban stayed

12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Qatar Airways said Saturday it would fly passengers to the United States from seven previously barred Muslim-majority countries after a US judge temporarily halted a controversial travel ban. A travel alert posted on the Doha-based airline's website said the carrier would comply with the new orders as long as passengers had a valid visa.

Chicago, IL

