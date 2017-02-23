Qatar takes part in Somali president's inauguration ceremony

Delegates listen to Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed during his inauguration at Mogadishu airport on February 22, 2017. AFP / STRINGER Mogadishu: The State of Qatar participated in the inaugural ceremony of President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo as new President of the Federal Republic of Somalia which was attended by a number of Heads of State, senior officials and representatives of international and regional organizations.

