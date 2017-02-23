Qatar takes part in Somali president'...

Qatar takes part in Somali president's inauguration ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Delegates listen to Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed during his inauguration at Mogadishu airport on February 22, 2017. AFP / STRINGER Mogadishu: The State of Qatar participated in the inaugural ceremony of President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo as new President of the Federal Republic of Somalia which was attended by a number of Heads of State, senior officials and representatives of international and regional organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC