Qatar & Sweden set to expand areas of bilateral cooperation

14 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar and Sweden are working closely to further deepen and strengthen bilateral relations by exploring new areas of cooperation to enhance trade and investment, said Sweden's Ambassador to Qatar. Swedish companies are looking to establish partnership with their Qatari counterparts to tap business opportunities arising as a result of massive public investments in some of the promising sectors, which include healthcare, education, training and SMEs.

Chicago, IL

