Qatar strongly condemns Israeli settlement law in Palestinian territories
Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation of Israel's approval to build thousands of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem. In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Israeli Knesset's adoption of settlement legislation law is a flagrant violation of international resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution The Foreign Ministry confirmed in its statement that the continuation of Israeli violations would undermine international efforts to implement the two-state solution.
