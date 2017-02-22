Qatar Stock Index Gains 18.97 Points
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index gained 18.97 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,952.66 points Wednesday. The volume of shares traded increased to 13,806,234 from 10,579,968 on Tuesday and the value of shares also added to QR490,052,622.65 from QR396,542,000.48 Tuesday.
