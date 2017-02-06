Qatar Steps Forward To Support Malaysia In Helping Rohingya Community

From Roslan Ariffin DOHA, Feb 7 -- Qatar is among the latest Islamic countries to come forward to support Malaysia in its humanitarian project to help the Rohingya community that had sought refuge in the country. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Qatar government had agreed to provide special funds for Malaysia to aid the refugees in three areas, primary school education, skill training, and medical and health care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.