Qatar & South Korea relations expanding: Doha Bank CEO

8 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar and South Korea are expanding relations from energy and infrastructure cooperation to healthcare and education, said Dr R Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank, while speaking at a 'Knowledge Sharing Session' held in Seoul, South Korea. The bank hosted a session on "Changing Global Dynamics and Opportunities" on Thursday at Lotte Hotel, Seoul.

Chicago, IL

