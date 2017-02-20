Qatar set to kick off 2017 MXGP season at Losail

MXGP riders Antonio Cairoli, Kevin Strijbos, Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation President Abdulrahman Al Mannai, FIM Europe President Dr. Wolfgang Srb, Tim Gajser, Giuseppe Luongo, Jeffrey Herlings, FIM Motocross Commission Director, FIM/CMS Director Tony Skillington, LCSC Vice President and General Manager Khalid Al Remaihi, Romain Febvre, Max Nagl and Clement Desalle pose for photograph during a press conference held in Doha yesterday. The 2017 MXGP season is set to begin for the fifth year in succession at the Losail International Circuit with qualifying races lined up for today, followed by the final race tomorrow.

