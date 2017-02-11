Qatar school parents start online cam...

Qatar school parents start online campaign against electronic ID cards

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Parents of students studying in the Doha Modern Indian School have started a campaign on change.org against the introduction of electronic tracking system from next academic year. As reported by The Peninsula earlier a number of parents of students at DMIS met officials of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education earlier to express their distress over the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC