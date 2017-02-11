Qatar Red Crescent Supports HMC Mental Health Service

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent has donated a digital library to Hamad Medical Corporation's Mental Health Service, as part of its socio-psychological support program, which is designed to boost their morale and help them respond well to treatment. The new library consists of six computers with all supplements, including educational and informative material in various fields of knowledge, for the benefit of the center's 80 in-patients.

