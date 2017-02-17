Qatar receives up to 33mm rain; tempe...

Qatar receives up to 33mm rain; temperature to fall

The Qatar Metrology Department yesterday recorded the highest rain 33mm in Ghuwayria in northern part of the country while Al Gharrafa received hail falling. Though the forecasters have not predicted rain for today but strong winds in most parts of the country are on their radars that may lead to further fall in temperature till tomorrow.

