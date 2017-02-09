Qatar provides financial aid to UNCCT

17 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar has provided financial support worth US $250,000 for the United Nations Centre for Counter-Terrorism . This came during a meeting held by the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani with the Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre Dr. Jehangir Khan.

Chicago, IL

