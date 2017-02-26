Qatar Petroleum to merge QVC and Qapco

Qatar Petroleum to merge QVC and Qapco

Read more: The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Petroleum today announced a plan to integrate the activities of Qatar Vinyl Company into Qatar Petrochemical Company through a service agreement arrangement. The result will form a single company, Qapco, operating the facilities of both companies.

Chicago, IL

