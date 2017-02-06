Qatar Petroleum seeks international projects in Cyprus, Morocco: CEO

Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad Al-Kaabi speaks during a press conference in Doha on February 6, 2017. DOHA: State-owned energy giant Qatar Petroleum is exploring oil and gas in Morocco and Cyprus as it aims to expand its liquefied natural gas assets abroad while trimming costs at home, Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said on Monday.

