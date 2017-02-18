Qatar-India trade around $10bn in 201...

Qatar-India trade around $10bn in 2015-16

Doha: The bilateral trade volume between Qatar and India was about $10bn during the financial year 2015-16. The trade is expected to be around same level in the current financial year, said P Kumaran, Ambassador of India to Qatar.

