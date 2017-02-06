Qatar has lowest food poisoning cases
Qatar has the lowest incidence of food poisoning in the region with only 50 cases reported last year. And majority of food poisoning cases in Qatar are reported due to lack of standards in food storage and wrong approach by the restaurants and food handlers, a senior official of the Ministry of Public Health said yesterday.
