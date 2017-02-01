Qatar funded 'power plant on wheels' brings electricity to recovering Yemen
Doha: A Qatar Fund for Development funded project will support Yemen's electricity infrastructure by supplying two units of its advanced TM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine generators. GE signed an agreement with Calik Enerji to supply the special units, which will generate up to 60 megawatts of electricity, helping to provide power quickly to meet the demand for electricity in Aden.
