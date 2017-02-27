Qatar-funded film wins Oscar
Doha: A film co-financed by Doha Film Institute has picked up an Oscar in this year's function held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Salesman by director Asghar Farhadi won the Oscar for best foreign language film and is partly funded by DFI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC