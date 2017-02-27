Qatar-funded film wins Oscar

12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: A film co-financed by Doha Film Institute has picked up an Oscar in this year's function held in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Salesman by director Asghar Farhadi won the Oscar for best foreign language film and is partly funded by DFI.

Chicago, IL

