Qatar Foundation welcomes Emomali Rah...

Qatar Foundation welcomes Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Mr Rahmon is in Qatar as part of a two-day State visit on invitation by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. Mr Rahmon was welcomed to Qatar Foundation HQ this afternoon by Engineer Saad Ibrahim Al Muhannadi, lifetime member of the Board of Directors, QF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC