Qatar Duty Free opens Harvest market restaurant in HIA

Doha, Feb 5 : Qatar Duty Free, in partnership with HMSHost International, has opened Doha's very first Harvest Market restaurant, providing travellers with an exciting open-air food market dining experience inside the Middle East's only five-star terminal, Hamad International Airport . Open 24-hours and conveniently located in the main Departures Terminal within HIA, Harvest Market provides travellers with a globally inspired menu using only the freshest ingredients.

