Qatar Charity unveils new initiative Zhaab

Extending a helping hand to the people within the country, the Qatar Charity launched a new initiative - Zhaab, a community and family aid. The new move, aimed at both the citizens and the expatriates inside the country, will focus on providing sustainable methods to maintain a regular and sufficient income for a dignified life.

