Qatar Chamber hosts Japanese Trade Delegation

14 hrs ago

Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari , Vice Chairman, Qatar Chamber; Seiichi Otsuka , Japanese Ambassador to Qatar; and Masami Ando, Managing Director, JETRO, Dubai; addressing the meeting of Japanese Delegation at the Qatar Chamber. Photo by: Salim Matramkot A© The Peninsula Doha: Qatar Chamber hosted Tuesday a delegation from Japan External Trade Organization along with more than 40 businessmen and representatives of major Japanese companies.

