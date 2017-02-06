Qatar Aviation Authority warns agains...

Qatar Aviation Authority warns against unauthorised drones

2 hrs ago

Increasing popularity of remotely piloted air systems or drones and its unauthorised flying in Qatar airspace has led to a cause of worry for the Civil Aviation Authority. In a public announcement today, the authority warned drone operators that usage of drones is prohibited without prior authorisation.

Chicago, IL

